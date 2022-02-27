Advertisement

The Manhattan Fire Department says creosote was the cause of a chimney fire, west of Manhattan Sunday afternoon.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Fire Department says creosote was the cause of a chimney fire, west of Manhattan Sunday afternoon.

The Riley Co. Fire Department crews were called shortly after 1:00 pm, to the 5500 block of Anderson Avenue, west of Manhattan on Sunday.

The Riley Co. Fire says all occupants and the dog made it out safely before crews arrived.

There was minor damage due to water putting out the fire. Fire crews were able to combat the fire in under an hour.

The cause of the fire was due to creosote. Multiple volunteer fire crews responded to the scene.

RCFD encourages people to have their chimneys cleaned and inspected annually to prevent fires like this.

