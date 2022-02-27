29-year-old male facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 29-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges following a Saturday morning pursuit in Southeast Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into custody and facing multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement following a pursuit that began near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, shortly before 12:30 am, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1997 Ford Crown Victoria near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place for speeding.

The driver, Anthony Marshall III pulled over and the deputy approached the vehicle. While the deputy was speaking to the driver, he learned the driver did not have a driver’s license and he observed a bag of illegal narcotic pills.

Sheriff Brian Hill says while the deputy was continuing the investigation, the driver fled the scene in his vehicle, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit continued and was ended in the 2300 block of SE Highland Avenue when the deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Marshall was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt, no vehicle liability insurance, and speeding.

This incident is under investigation.

Sheriff Hill says additional evidence is being sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and additional charges are pending.

The Topeka Police Department assisted with this incident.

