Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
Carlos O’Kelly’s sold to Topeka restaurant owner planning expansion
Karlie Phelps
Second arrest made in Shawnee fire that killed infant
One taken to hospital following crash at intersection in central Topeka.
One person taken to hospital following crash at an intersection in central Topeka

Latest News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
In major shift for Europe, Germany to spend $113B on defense
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden speech