University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Ankle Sprains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ve probably experience a time where your footing gave out and you felt your ankle pop. In this weeks University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week, we look at ankle sprains.

“So one of the most common ankle sprains that a lot of athletes usually get are lateral ankle sprains,” Brianna Medina-Arnold, Certified Athletic Trainer, said. “Lateral is the outside of your leg and so usually what happens is the athlete will kind of twist their foot and it kind of goes in side like this.”

“Usually affecting the anterior talofibular ligament The ATF,” Medina-Arnold said. “It’s usually an acute injury. I mean anyone can get it. You can be walking and you know how sometimes you just kind of lose your balance and and then you just kind of roll your ankle. Usually what happens is once you’ve had one ankle injury, you’re prone to get more. Which is another reason why we like to tape ankles.

“You’ll probably start to have some bruising around the ankle well as well,” Medina-Arnold said. “It’ll start to swell usually right after the injury. Especially the next day will start to see your ankles getting a little bit puffier.”

“Usually the best you’ve probably heard of it is rice,” Medina-Arnold said. “So rest ice compression and elevation elevation. So usually taking a break from whatever activity you were participating in at the time of the injury. Icing so usually icing around the area for about 15 to 20 minutes and then taking the ice off. You can ice multiple times a day. Compression, so you can get an ace wrap which you can usually find at like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. And then elevation. So usually what I recommend for my athletes is to put a pillow or two underneath their ankle at night while they are sleeping because that’ll help kind of get that swelling out.”

