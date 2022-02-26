Advertisement

Two Topekans displaced after early morning apartment fire, no injuries reported

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While two residents at a Topeka apartment building will have to relocate after an early morning fire, everyone was able to evacuate safely with no injuries.

Topeka Fire crews say around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, a fire was reported at an apartment building at 630 SW Polk St.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a small fire in Apartment 3, which was contained in the original apartment.

The fire was extinguished, however, crews said not before significant water damage was sustained in the apartment below.

Topeka Fire Department said all occupants of the apartment building were alerted by neighbors and able to safely self evacuate.

No injuries were reported, however, the two occupants of Apartment 3 will have to move as a result of the fire.

The preliminary investigation found the fire was accidentally caused by leaving cooking unattended. The estimated loss of the fire is at $50,000 - $40,000 of which is associated with structural damages and $10,000 is associated with content loss.

Working smoke detectors were found in the apartment and building.

