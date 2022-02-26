Advertisement

Trout slip and slide into Lake Shawnee

The lake is closed to all fishing until the morning of March 3rd
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 7,000 pounds of trout were dumped into Lake Shawnee on a cold Friday afternoon. This is the second time that Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has delivered trout to Lake Shawnee this season bringing the season total to 14,000 pounds of trout including a shipment earlier in October.

Trout season runs from November 1 through April 15 and anglers have been catching these fish since 1979 when trout were first stocked in the lake. Mike McLaughlin is with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and says to expect good fishing.

“So the lake is closed until March 3rd at 6am,” says McLaughlin. “When you come back out, the fishing will be pretty good. In February of last year they were really pulling the big ones out around the cove right around here and right around the north boat ramp. Some have been released in the southern part of the lake so it should be good fishing all around.”

A trout fishing permit is required for all anglers hoping to catch one. In the meantime, the lake is closed until 6 in the morning on March 3rd and trout can be caught through the end of the season on April 15th.

