Topeka Links Inc. honor three Kansans during its Black History Month program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated honored three Kansans during its Black History Month program Saturday morning.

The Topeka Links, Inc. says during the virtual award ceremony, it recognized Civil Rights Icon and Centenarian Leola Brown Montgomery with the Outstanding Achievement Award.

According to the Topeka Links, the Outstanding Achievement Award has only been granted six times in their 60-year history of the Topeka Links.

The organization says the Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes Kansas Women whose leadership and dedication to excellence have had a positive impact on the fabric of our Nation. Topeka Links say through Brown Montgomery’s advocacy for equity education and as a Civil Rights Icon representative of the legacy of the landmark Supreme Court case, Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education et al, that outlawed segregation in the United States, Brown Montgomery will be recognized and celebrated for her enduring efforts that many are not aware of.

“It gives us great pleasure and pride to celebrate the unwavering courage and commitment to American equity education and social structure advocated for by Mrs. Brown Montgomery,” says Monice Crawford, President of the Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. “She is now 100 years young and we want to give her roses while she is still able to enjoy them. Please join us on February 25th at 10am as we show our love and respect to this extraordinary elder in our city. Leola Brown Montgomery is truly a National Treasure.”

Glenda Washington with the Greater Topeka Partnership received the Positive Image Award.

The Topeka Links say Washington’s advocacy work for helping small businesses in stay financially solvent during the pandemic. The Topeka Links Positive Image Award is in honor of the Kansas African American Woman who continues the legacy of achieving against all odds and has demonstrated exemplary community service through vision and action that leads to an improved African American Community.

The organization says Glenda Washington is the recipient because she is representative of the many diverse African American Women who comprises and help to improve the multi-ethnic and multi-racial communities of Kansas.

Monique Pittman-Lui, Founder and CEO of Spirit Productions, LLC, a promoter of the arts, and member of The Topeka Links received the White Rose Award.

The Topeka Links say the White Rose Award is a signature award in recognition of friendship and service of a Link member who exemplifies the ideals and principles of the organization through community volunteerism in addition to her chapter programs over a sustained period of time.

The organization says Pittman-Lui demonstrates commitment to community service that has surpassed what is ordinarily expected of a socially responsible citizen and demonstrates leadership abilities that inspires others to participate in community service as well.

In addition, the Topeka Links also had a featured speaker for its ‘Unapologetic Boundaries’ virtual seminar on Saturday.

Dr. Shanta Marie focused on the historical trauma of black women, radical self-care strategies, and how to resist, mitigate and interrupt the destructive impact of trauma.

For more information and to attend visit www.topekalinksinc.org.

