Topeka church celebrates newest expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka church is celebrating the opening of its latest addition.

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church welcomed church members into their 2,000 square foot addition for the first time.

The addition includes a larger gathering space and updated restroom facilities outside of the worship place.

The project is the result of a master planning process the parish underwent in 2017 which identified the need for the updates.

Father Nathan Haverland says the church has come a long way thanks to the support from its community.

“I’m so proud, I think we have such a supportive community here,” said Father Haverland. “We have the best church in Topeka and we’re so proud of this church, this community, and it makes me a happy pastor.

