Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Warren G to perform in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Major recording artists Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will be performing at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs in April.

The concert was announced on Friday.

It will be held on April 22, 2022. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Warren G is a special guest for the hip-hop concert.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning March 4.

