Second arrest made in Shawnee fire that killed infant

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Police Department on Friday arrested a woman who lived at the house where an infant was killed in a fire earlier in February.

Karlie Phelps was booked into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

The child was born in 2020.

A $250,000 bond has been requested in the case.

The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department are conducting a joint investigation into the fire. Crews responded around 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 to the home on West 69th Terrace, just off of Larsen Lane. Crews ended up pulling a dead infant from the home.

Nicholas A. Ecker was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Ecker's next court appearance is March 31.