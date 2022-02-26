Saturday night forecast: Warm and sunny tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After spending 110 hours below freezing this last cold spell we finally broke the 32 degree threshold around midday earlier today! Tonight we dip into the teens and 20s again before warming to the 50s on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 20 degrees. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

After out longest stretch of being below freezing this winter we are going to start feeling like spring this coming week. The warming trend began today and will see us into the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies with southwest winds generally being light at 5 to 10 mph. We rush into the 60s on Monday with winds remaining light out of the southwest. We reach the low 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures this week will also gradually warm being close to 40 degrees by the midweek.

Winds during the majority of this week are expected to be light except for Tuesday and Thursday when southwest winds will be a little breezy at 10 to 15 mph. These two days will have the highest wildfire danger this coming week, however caution is suggested on everyday this week with conditions staying dry through Friday.

Beginning Friday night, we introduce our next best chance for rain and even an occasional thunderstorm. Chances increase for Saturday, but there is a slight rain chance as early as Friday night. Right now, the moisture looks to stay mainly in East Kansas, but hopefully this changes to include Central and North-Central Kansas where they desperately need rain.

Fire is a concern for each day this week from Sunday through Thursday, especially on days where the winds are a tad stronger. Be careful about causing any sparks and never throw your cigarette butts out of a car window. Enjoy the nice week coming our way, we could all use it.

