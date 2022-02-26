Saturday forecast: We top freezing today with warming all around

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The official high temperatures yesterday in Topeka was 30 degrees. We went below freezing Monday night and will finally get above freezing this afternoon, 4 and half days later.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds light and generally from the south.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 20 degrees. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

The warming trend this weekend does not come to a halt next week and only continues to heat up, despite a weak disturbance moving through on Monday. Temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s under sunny skies and winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday through Thursday will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and winds being fairly slow until Thursday when they could be between 10 to 20 mph from the south.

With the warmer weather comes an elevated fire danger everyday beginning Sunday. Although winds will not be breezy on any particular day leading up to Thursday, dry conditions have been persistent.

Our next chance for rain and even the occasional thunderstorm is on Friday as a area of low pressure develops in eastern Colorado and makes it’s way east Friday night into Saturday. There is a chance to see some rain during the day on Friday, but most of the moisture should hold off until later that night into Saturday.

A nice and warm week ahead (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fire is a concern for each day this week from Sunday through Thursday, especially on days where the winds are a tad stronger. Be careful about causing any sparks and never throw your cigarette butts out of a car window. Enjoy the nice week coming our way, we could all use it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.