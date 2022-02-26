Pancake feed helping troops get to summer camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boy Scout Troop 59 in Topeka is looking to get to summer camp through pancake sales.

Troop 59 held their annual pancake feed Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon in the Fellowship Hall at Faith Lutheran Church at 1716 SW Gage Boulevard.

Organizers said around 100 people paid for tickets to get the breakfast meal that included all you can eat pancakes, sausages and juice. Tickets were sold for six dollars each.

The proceeds raised go towards getting the boys to summer camp.

Junior Assistant Scout Master Spencer Salters has been with the Troop for seven years. He said the last two years have been lower attendance because of COVID-19 concerns and the weather.

He said it’s always nice to see whoever can stop by to enjoy their morning meal.

“Have some fun, eat some food, and it goes for a good cause to help everybody go to a camp and get money for merit badge camp, stuff like that,” he said. “It’ll teach you lots of skills doing it to earn your merit badges. You can get rank advancements and you can just do fun things like zip line, rock climbing, cool stuff.”

They also accepted donations inside.

“It’s good experience working with other people because we all have to work together and we all have to do our separate jobs well enough so that the whole thing can work,” said Salters.

