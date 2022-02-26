Advertisement

One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting

Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of...
Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of each other this past week at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments complex, in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive.(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says on February 26th, at around 02:20 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 800 BLK of Saline in regards to a domestic disturbance.

Officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Afterward, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing and all parties involved were known to each other and have been accounted for.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson said something “inappropriate” about American...
Kansas Board of Education rejects Watson’s resignation
Jason Bulger was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Fugitive Warrants Unit Thursday, Feb....
Man who fled from Nov. crash in SE Topeka arrested again
Fire crews work to knock down flames at a mobile home fire at 106 NW Highway 24 Friday morning.
Fire crews battle mobile home fire in North Topeka
Dr. Randy Watson
Video of Education Commissioner’s controversial comments released
Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested after authorities found him hiding in...
Former police chief arrested after apparently staging his own death, investigators say

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast: Warming from here
Topeka High Certified Athletic Trainer Brianna Medina-Arnold discusses ankle sprains in this...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Ankle Sprains
Topeka High Certified Athletic Trainer Brianna Medina-Arnold discusses ankle sprains in this...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip: Ankle Sprains
IX at 50: Nikki Barrett breaks down barrier as first black soccer player at KU
IX AT 50: Nikki Barrett breaks down barrier as first black soccer player at KU