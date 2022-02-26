One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says on February 26th, at around 02:20 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 800 BLK of Saline in regards to a domestic disturbance.

Officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Afterward, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing and all parties involved were known to each other and have been accounted for.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.