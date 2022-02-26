One person taken to hospital following crash at an intersection in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says one person is in the hospital following a crash at the intersection of SW 21st Street and SW Macvicar Avenue.

TPD on the scene said this car was headed southbound on Macvicar when a vehicle heading east on 21st crashed into each other in the middle of the intersection. The black Chevrolet vehicle continued to travel on the road into a building. The other vehicle spun out to rest.

The driver of the black Chevrolet was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries. The injuries are unknown at this time.

TPD was on scene directed traffic away from the scene as the black Chevrolet was being towed. TPD cleared the intersection at around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.