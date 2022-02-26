Local students tour Topeka Arab Shrine’s Circus on opening day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Arab Shrine is back, and a group of students was given a behind-the-scenes look through Circus School.

Students, 1st through 4th grade, from Jackson Heights and Royal Valley took a field trip with their parents to Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center to see the circus.

Ringmaster Peter Sturgi, guided the students on a tour to see the animals, a couple of acts, and talk about circus life. The children then met with the Arab Shrine Clowns, watched skits, and listened to jokes while having lunch.

The students also were introduced to James Hamid, Jr., the owner of the Hamid Circus and Vice President of Circus Producers Association, Inc., and Hamid’s children, who shared with the students their experiences traveling while going to school and growing up with the circus.

Donnie Bohannon, one of the Arab Shrine Circus Clowns, told 13 NEWS that making childen smile makes it all worthwhile.

“I hope they learn that they are just normal people just like everybody else and they had dreams of being a circus performer and that is what they followed was their dreams,” said Bohannon. “It is really rewarding seeing the looks on the kids’ faces. I am one of the clowns, of course, and I have a good time. If you can make a kid smile, that is what it is all about.”

The circus showtimes are:

Friday, Feb. 25, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

13′s Alyssa Willetts welcomed guests to the circus on Friday night; Jared Broyles will be on hand at the Saturday evening show; while Ralph Hipp and Joseph Hennessey will introduce Sunday’s performances.

