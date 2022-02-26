Lawrence officers jump into action to save 3-year-old from fire that destroyed home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lawrence Police officers are being praised for their heroism after they quickly jumped into action to save a Garnett family from a house fire.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Lawrence Police Department says officers Stephen Ramsdell and Alex Brittain were in Garnett for a follow-up investigation on a recent accident in Lawrence.

The officers said they spoke with a woman outside her home when Ramsdell noticed a large fire visibly glowing from inside the home.

Without hesitation, LPD said Brittain sprinted to the door to check for anyone trapped inside the home while Ramsdell notified dispatch of the fire and asked them to notify Anderson County to send local first responders.

Brittain was met at the front door by the woman, who told him her 3-year-old child was still inside the burning home. The fire quickly spread and had engulfed about a quarter of the two-story residence when Brittain first tried to rescue the child by entering the front door.

Officers said Brittain and the child’s mother were met with heavy smoke and extreme heat from the fire - the smoke was so thick the pair could not see each other from about a foot away. They said the searing heat and fire at the front door caused Brittain to suffer minor burns to his hand and face, singing his hair on the left of his head.

When they recognized further entry through the front door was too dangerous, the officers said Britain and the mother ran to the back door where Ramsdell joined them.

Once the side door was opened, officers said the three were met with another wall of dark smoke and a wave of intense heat. The mother told the officers the child’s room was on the left of the hallway from the side entry door.

The pair attempted to enter the home, crawling on their hands and knees as the smoke was so thick they struggled to navigate the home. Ramsdell could not see through the smoke, however, he said he could hear the child crying to his left.

The pair were forced to evacuate for a moment to seek fresh air as the smoke and scorching heat suffocated them and caused inhalation burns in their airways.

By this time, LPD said about half of the home was engulfed in flames as the fire continued to quickly spread.

Brittain ran to the back of the home to find yet another way into the child’s room.

Officers said the mother then ran into the burning home through the side door with Ramsdell trailing behind her.

The child was rescued by his mother as Ramsdell stood in the door using his flashlight to signal and guide them through the smoke to safely escape the burning home.

LPD said Ramsdell, Brittain, the mother and her child all managed to clear the home safely as it became fully engulfed in the inferno.

All four were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

While it is unfortunate the home was leveled by the fire, LPD said it is grateful no one was seriously hurt in the incident and are thankful Ramsdell and Brittain were there to act quickly and ensure the mother and child survived the terrifying accident.

As law enforcement, LPD said officers take an oath to serve the community and protect others - in some cases, it said they do so at the risk of their own personal safety.

Most of the time, LPD said officers proudly carry out the promise to the Lawrence community, however, the deep-seated sense of duty to help others is embodied no matter where officers are, even if outside their own community.

LPD thanked Ramsdell and Brittain for their unwavering courage in the face of danger to protect a family from catastrophe.

