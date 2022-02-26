Advertisement

Illegal dumping temporarily closes Douglas Co. recycling drop-off site

Douglas County closes its Vineland recycling drop-off site on Feb. 25, 2022, following months...
Douglas County closes its Vineland recycling drop-off site on Feb. 25, 2022, following months of illegal dumping.(Douglas County)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas County recycling drop-off site will be closed until further notice due to hazardous illegal dumps.

Following various cases of illegal dumping, Douglas County says it has temporarily closed the Vinland recycling drop-off site.

The county said the site had been a concern for months as nearby properties and roads were frequently littered with windblown trash.

County crews have had to remove truckloads of trash, furniture, appliances and electronics.

As the site is heavily used, the County said it is working on a plan to address the concerns and reopen the site at the same location or nearby as soon as possible.

