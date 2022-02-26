Fire at Manhattan retirement community controlled by sprinklers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire sprinklers extinguished a fire at a Manhattan retirement home Saturday afternoon.

The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 1:03 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, to Meadowlark Retirement Community at 2221 Meadowlark Road for a report of a fire alarm with a smell of smoke.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story residential building that had a dryer fire in the basement.

Manhattan Fire says the fire was controlled by the fire sprinkler system and crews finished the blaze off.

The fire cause has been noted as accidental due to overheating of material in the dryer.

No injuries were reported and all residents are able to remain in the building.

MFD says a total of 16 firefighters responded on 4 fire apparatuses with the last units clearing at around 3:00 p.m.

The loss is estimated at $8,000 to contents and $4,000 to the structure.

Manhattan Fire says the owner is listed as Manhattan Retirement Foundation Inc. of the same address.

Please contact Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, Manhattan Fire Department, at 785-587-4508 with any questions.

