Elementary teacher addresses challenge in helping children understand Ukraine conflict

Explosion in Kyiv from early Feb. 24, 2022.
Explosion in Kyiv from early Feb. 24, 2022.(MGN image)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The conflict happening in Ukraine at times, may seem impossible to escape. Even if you turn off your television, more photos and videos are prevalent online. Children and teens are also seeing the violence in Ukraine on social media and local teachers are challenged to effectively answer questions in age-appropriate ways. Eyewitness News spoke with a local teacher about how he’s navigating this situation.

The entire world is watching as Russia continues its invasion in Ukraine. That includes children across the U.S., leaving parents and teachers to help them understand what’s happening.

Dr. Micah Fries teaches fifth grade in Haysville. On Friday, he started teaching his students about the conflict.

“They knew. They were curious, very curious,” he said.

Dr. Friesen said nearly all his students were already somewhat aware of what’s happening in Ukraine because of social media, specifically, TikTok. For children, the videos spark a lot of questions.

“Especially when they see things like violence. They’re curious and they’re wondering if they’re safe. And I think it’s the job of parents and teachers to reassure them often that they are safe,” Dr Friesen said.

He said that’s why he chooses not to go into detail about war and politics. Instead, he uses the current situation to teach about things like geography, showing students where Eastern European countries are located and what they’re like.

“We looked at Ukraine and Russia on a map today, things like that,” Dr. Friesen said.

Another lesson from the situation in Ukraine is vocabulary, defining words like “alliance,” “NATO,” or “sanction,” and helping children understand what they mean.

“Our main job is to take care of these kids. That’s number one,” Dr Friesen said.

He said his students were attentive during Friday’s discussion and he’s glad to see them care about what’s happening in the world.

