Advertisement

Doctor says long-haul COVID can cause millions to not return to work

Dr. Vanichachorn says long-haul syndrome has left millions of Americans unable to work.
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn says even with Omicron cases going down, challenges remain.

“We have seen lots of patients here at Mayo Clinic who have been experiencing symptoms several months and even a year out after their infection with Coronavirus,” he said.

This is known as long-haul COVID, he says it’s more than just a headache or shortness of breath.

“What we found is, that when patients come to our clinic, almost 30% of them have trouble doing the most basic things on a daily basis like putting on your clothes or taking a shower. 80% had trouble doing the more routine things like household things, driving, and going to work.”

He says long-haul syndrome has left millions of Americans unable to work.

“If we estimate conservatively that 10% of all folks who come down with COVID 19 infections will end up with long-haul COVID. 30% of those individuals have prolonged difficulty getting back to work that’s almost two million people here in the United States alone that may be out of work for several months due to this condition,” he explained.

Vanichkachorn says it can be a very long road to recovery.

“I’m afraid we are going to face a tsunami of individuals that are not going to be able to go back to work at even a greater deficit than the workforce as we go forward into 2022.″

He says doctors have observed anyone who gets COVID-19 can experience the long-haul syndrome.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Dr. Randy Watson
Video of Education Commissioner’s controversial comments released
Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson said something “inappropriate” about American...
Kansas Board of Education rejects Watson’s resignation
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
Bandi L. Seagrove, 29, of Topeka (left), and Tanner S. Rathbun, 28, of Topeka (right) were...
Two Topekans arrested after deputies find meth during I-70 traffic stop

Latest News

The annual Circus School put together by Topeka’s Arab Shrine is back, and a group of students...
Local students tour Topeka Arab Shrine’s Circus on opening day
Geary Co. residents concerned about proposed slaughterhouse
Geary Co. residents concerned about proposed slaughterhouse
A man shot by police in Leavenworth last week has been taken into custody after he was released...
Leavenworth man police shot arrested after hospital release
A Concordia man is dead following a collision with a semi truck Thursday afternoon.
Concordia man dies in Central Kansas crash