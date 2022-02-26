Doctor says long-haul COVID can cause millions to not return to work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn says even with Omicron cases going down, challenges remain.

“We have seen lots of patients here at Mayo Clinic who have been experiencing symptoms several months and even a year out after their infection with Coronavirus,” he said.

This is known as long-haul COVID, he says it’s more than just a headache or shortness of breath.

“What we found is, that when patients come to our clinic, almost 30% of them have trouble doing the most basic things on a daily basis like putting on your clothes or taking a shower. 80% had trouble doing the more routine things like household things, driving, and going to work.”

He says long-haul syndrome has left millions of Americans unable to work.

“If we estimate conservatively that 10% of all folks who come down with COVID 19 infections will end up with long-haul COVID. 30% of those individuals have prolonged difficulty getting back to work that’s almost two million people here in the United States alone that may be out of work for several months due to this condition,” he explained.

Vanichkachorn says it can be a very long road to recovery.

“I’m afraid we are going to face a tsunami of individuals that are not going to be able to go back to work at even a greater deficit than the workforce as we go forward into 2022.″

He says doctors have observed anyone who gets COVID-19 can experience the long-haul syndrome.

