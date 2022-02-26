Derby couple desperately trying to get daughter out of Kyiv

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Even though the conflict is more than 5,000 miles away, the impact of the war in Ukraine is felt in Kansas. Friday, Eyewitness News spoke with a Derby woman who is desperately trying to get her daughter out of the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv, under attack by Russian forces.

Olga Brooks was born in Ukraine where she grew up and had her daughter, Sasha. With the ongoing war, Brooks and her husband are doing everything in their power to get Sasha safely to Kansas. Sasha Brooks, her boyfriend, and their pets have been hiding out the past few nights in a bomb shelter as her parents halfway across the world have been constantly watching the news for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

“I try to tune in and get as much information so I can be aware of what they’re not telling us so I can assess how bad the situation is,” Olga’s husband, Kenji Brooks said.

Brooks immigrated to the U.S. six years ago and is now a U.S. citizen, but due to mistakes in immigration paperwork, Sasha is still in Ukraine.

“Nobody was going to fix that mistake, they were just moving on from that point,” Olga said.

“Yeah, it’s been 1,064 days since the last update we’ve gotten,” Benji added.

But this week, when Russia invaded, Sasha and her boyfriend tried to escape to the U.S. to be with family. But without needed paperwork, Sasha is stranded.

Olga said Sasha isn’t the only member of her family stuck in Ukraine. Many of her aunts and cousins are unable to escape the war.

“They are not doing well emotionally at all,” Olga said. “It’s very tough for them. There is absolutely [nowhere] they can go.”

Even though their daughter is unable to leave, Olga and Kenji Brooks are trying to focus on the positive. They want Americans to know the Ukrainian people need their support. Olga said she’s proud of how brave the Ukrainian people have been.

“Ukraine is not just some developing country that doesn’t matter. It matters,” Olga said. “Resources matter. Its people matter. People are wonderful. They’re very talented, and when united, they can do outrageously amazing things.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.