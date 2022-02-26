Advertisement

Carlos O’Kelly’s sold to Topeka restaurant owner planning expansion

Live at Five
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bidding has ended for the former Carlos O’Kelly’s in the Capital City.

The online auction for what used to be Carlos O’Kelly’s at 3425 S Kansas Ave. closed on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, with a winning bid of $176,000.10, according to the McCurdy Real Estate and Auction site.

The sale status of the building is still listed as pending and the potential buyer’s name has not been disclosed.

However, the auction company did tell 13 NEWS the buyer is a current Topeka restaurant owner and plans to use the location to open another.

The building went up for auction on Feb. 8 with no minimum reserve.

