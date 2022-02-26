A bicyclist hit by car recovering from injuries still plans to peddle forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist hit by a car in February continues recovering from his injuries.

Paul Post was the victim hit in an accident on Monday, February 21st by a vehicle that drove off, and he now has a long road ahead in his recovery.

On February 21st, Paul Post and his friend, Dan was biking down Burlingame road.

“No, it wasn’t minor at all and I’ll tell you what, I’m lucky to be alive,” said Post. “because of the winter weather, I was excited to get out and do this circuit that we know so well.”

Post continued to describe what happened on February 21st, saying what happened next sent their ride in a new direction.

“We were into a headwind when we turned that corner at 94rd, we were going to have tailwind coming back to Topeka,” Post continued.

“Both of us we’re looking forward to that, we were just talking about it, that this headwind was going to stop really quick, well it stopped for me in a different way,” he said.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old James Cunningham of Alma hit Post while trying to drive around him.

“I’m in front of Dan at this point. There was some oncoming traffic in the other lane. I’m still in the southbound lane and I happen to look at turnpike traffic, so I slightly tilted this way and there was terrible impact hit me,” he described. “I couldn’t believe it, I mean it just hit me here and here, spun me around, and knocked me onto the ground.”

Then, Post says the car kept driving after hitting him, “Dan saw this, the driver pulled up, slammed on his breaks for a few seconds, and sped off.”

Paul says he suffered seven broken ribs, a broken fibula, and road rashes, “I’m lucky he didn’t give me a hit me so that he threw me. The bridge railing was right next to me, and if I had gone over the railing, I would have dropped down onto the turnpike,” he said.

Still, he says he does not hold any grudges against the driver.

“I think it would’ve been nice if he would have stopped and said, ‘I’m sorry, what happened,” said Post. “He knew I’d fallen because he stopped and sped away.”

“I’m not going to hold a grudge against the guy because I don’t know why he was driving the way he was driving, but I have to think about myself. I have to get better and recover from this,” he added.

As the weather warms, he hopes drivers will be aware, “we have the same right to use that road as any other motors do. So people need to be aware of that.”

“I had lights flashing, I had a helmet light, red lights flashing, I had a seat light flashing red, and Dan had red lights flashing. People need to be aware that they’re driving a 3000-pound machine and our bikes maybe weigh 40 pounds,” he emphasized.

Despite his injuries, Paul says he’ll keep peddling forward, “It’s a part of my life, its something I enjoy and so I’m going to get back to doing it. It’ll take a while but that’s my goal.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cunningham Tuesday night for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Paul Post is a retired attorney and says he’ll get advice from an attorney eventually. For now, he’s focused on his recovery, which includes surgery next week.

