Bald eagle rescued in Bonner Springs passes away

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A bald eagle that was rescued in Bonner Springs this week has passed away.

The eagle was found injured in the woods and Operation Wildlife was able to assist it.

However, on Saturday, the Bonner Springs Police Department said the eagle passed away due to kidney issues and lower extremity injuries.

“Though she was in our care but a short time, she left an enormous impact,” police said. “May her mate and eaglets carry on her great legacy.”

