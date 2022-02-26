Advertisement

Bald eagle rescued in Bonner Springs passes away

Bonner Springs bald eagle
Bonner Springs bald eagle(KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A bald eagle that was rescued in Bonner Springs this week has passed away.

The eagle was found injured in the woods and Operation Wildlife was able to assist it.

However, on Saturday, the Bonner Springs Police Department said the eagle passed away due to kidney issues and lower extremity injuries.

“Though she was in our care but a short time, she left an enormous impact,” police said. “May her mate and eaglets carry on her great legacy.”

Kendra It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that this message is being typed. Most of you are aware that...

Posted by Bonner Springs Police Department on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson said something “inappropriate” about American...
Kansas Board of Education rejects Watson’s resignation
Carlos O’Kelly’s sold to Topeka restaurant owner planning expansion
Jason Bulger was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Fugitive Warrants Unit Thursday, Feb....
Man who fled from Nov. crash in SE Topeka arrested again
Fire crews work to knock down flames at a mobile home fire at 106 NW Highway 24 Friday morning.
Fire crews battle mobile home fire in North Topeka
Dr. Randy Watson
Video of Education Commissioner’s controversial comments released

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Most Pure Heart of Mary
Topeka church celebrates newest expansion
Glen Tyson celebrates 50 years on the job as he sets his retirement on Feb. 25, 2022.
After 50 years on the job, Osage Co. Public Works Director sets well-earned retirement
Glenda Washington, Monique Pittman-Lui, and Leola Brown Montgomery were recognized during...
Topeka Links Inc. honor three Kansans during its Black History Month program