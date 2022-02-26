Advertisement

AT&T offers free calls to Ukraine following Russian invasion

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, AT&T is offering customers free calls to keep in touch with loved ones trying to evacuate.

Telecommunications company AT&T says it is working to support efforts to keep customers connected with loved ones in Ukraine as Russians invade the country.

Effective Saturday, Feb. 26, AT&T said it will offer customers unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

The company said the offer is valid for every consumer and business AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid wireless customer, as well as consumer VoIP and landline customers.

AT&T said unlimited texts to the region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.

The offer is set to end on March 7.

AT&T said customers could still get alerts during the period, but accounts will show credits and waived voice charges.

For more information, click HERE.

