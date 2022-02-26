Advertisement

After 50 years on the job, Osage Co. Public Works Director sets well-earned retirement

Glen Tyson celebrates 50 years on the job as he sets his retirement on Feb. 25, 2022.
Glen Tyson celebrates 50 years on the job as he sets his retirement on Feb. 25, 2022.(Osage Co. Highway Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After five decades on the job, the Osage Co. Public Works Director is set for a well-earned retirement.

A retirement ceremony was held for Osage Co. Public Works Director Glen Tyson on Friday, Feb. 25.

Glen Tyson celebrates his upcoming retirement with 50 years at the Osage Co. Highway Dept....
Glen Tyson celebrates his upcoming retirement with 50 years at the Osage Co. Highway Dept. under his belt on Feb. 25, 2022.(Osage Co. Highway Dept.)

Tyson started at the Osage Co. Highway Dept. on Aug. 9, 1971, as a Road Patrol operator and spent five decades with the department, retiring as the Public Works Director.

Tyson will celebrate his last day with the county on Feb. 28.

During his 50 years with the Department, Tyson built bridges, drove dump trucks, laid asphalt and plowed snow. He became Road Supervisor in March 1998, then was promoted to Public Works Director in 2017.

Colleagues said they will miss Tyson’s years of experience.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson said something “inappropriate” about American...
Kansas Board of Education rejects Watson’s resignation
Carlos O’Kelly’s sold to Topeka restaurant owner planning expansion
Jason Bulger was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Fugitive Warrants Unit Thursday, Feb....
Man who fled from Nov. crash in SE Topeka arrested again
Fire crews work to knock down flames at a mobile home fire at 106 NW Highway 24 Friday morning.
Fire crews battle mobile home fire in North Topeka
Dr. Randy Watson
Video of Education Commissioner’s controversial comments released

Latest News

A fire sprinkler put out a fire at a Manhattan retirement home Saturday afternoon. (Credit:...
Fire at Manhattan retirement community controlled by sprinklers
Glenda Washington, Monique Pittman-Lui, and Leola Brown Montgomery were recognized during...
Topeka Links Inc. honor three Kansans during its Black History Month program
FILE
AT&T offers free calls to Ukraine following Russian invasion
Douglas County closes its Vineland recycling drop-off site on Feb. 25, 2022, following months...
Illegal dumping temporarily closes Douglas Co. recycling drop-off site