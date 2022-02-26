After 50 years on the job, Osage Co. Public Works Director sets well-earned retirement

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After five decades on the job, the Osage Co. Public Works Director is set for a well-earned retirement.

A retirement ceremony was held for Osage Co. Public Works Director Glen Tyson on Friday, Feb. 25.

Glen Tyson celebrates his upcoming retirement with 50 years at the Osage Co. Highway Dept. under his belt on Feb. 25, 2022. (Osage Co. Highway Dept.)

Tyson started at the Osage Co. Highway Dept. on Aug. 9, 1971, as a Road Patrol operator and spent five decades with the department, retiring as the Public Works Director.

Tyson will celebrate his last day with the county on Feb. 28.

During his 50 years with the Department, Tyson built bridges, drove dump trucks, laid asphalt and plowed snow. He became Road Supervisor in March 1998, then was promoted to Public Works Director in 2017.

Colleagues said they will miss Tyson’s years of experience.

