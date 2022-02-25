Wichita liquor store takes Russian vodka off shelves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jacob Liquor Exchange on Rock Road is taking a stance on the situation in Europe. One of the partners of the store, Jamie Stratton, says it took three different Russian branded vodkas off its shelves Friday Morning.

Stratton says it will keep its Ukrainian branded vodkas on shelves as a way of voicing its opinion on the situation. He says they have even gone as far as dumping some of the Russian-branded vodka out.

Stratton says there’s about $3,000 worth of vodka Jacob’s Liquor will keep off its shelves for now.

“We are removing all Russian vodkas until further notice,” Stratton said. “You know the sanctions on them. You know, this is a little sanction, in our opinion. And what they are doing is causing higher gas prices. We have delivery trucks, so it’s hitting our bottom line, hitting everyone else’s bottom line.”

Stratton said the store has even gone as far as dumping out some of the Russian-branded handles like “Hammer and Sickle.”

“It may seem like, ‘what is this going to accomplish?’ I don’t really know, but I know a lot of people in the U.S. have strong feelings about what’s happening,” Stratton said. “I certainly do, and the other thing is, there’s no idea where this will escalate to.”

Stratton said while the gesture of pulling some of its liquor off the shelves and dumping out some bottles may be small, it’s one way they can voice their opinion.

“It’s not impacting us the way it’s impacting Ukraine, but in the long run, it’s aggressive and it’s causing a lot of problems across the world, and something needs to be done,” he said of the Russian invasion.

