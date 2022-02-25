BREAKING: Kansas Board of Education rejects Watson’s resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Board of Education has rejected the resignation of Education Commissioner Randy Watson.

The BOE went into executive session Friday morning immediately at 10 a.m. to discuss Watson’s previously submitted letter of resignation.

Upon exiting the executive session, Dist. 7 Board Member Ben Jones made a motion to reject Watson’s resignation, which was approved by a unanimous vote.

Then, Dist. 4 Rep. Ann Mah made a motion to suspend Watson for 30 days without pay, which also passed unanimously.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Craig Neuenswander will serve as interim Education Commissioner during Watson’s suspension.

Watson did not appear to be at the meeting.

Dr. Randy Watson came under fire for controversial comments made towards American Indians during a Zoom meeting last week.

On Wednesday, the state’s Indigenous legislators called for the resignation of Watson calling his comments “insensitive and ignorant.”

This is a developing story.

The Kansas Board of Education met Friday morning for a special session to discuss controversial comments made by Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson. (WIBW/Joseph Hennessy)

