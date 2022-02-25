Video captures crime spree suspects shooting at, confronting KC resident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for at least four suspects involved a Northland crime spree.

They are accused of stealing vehicles, items from garages and shooting at a resident who tried to chase them down.

Police released a surveillance video showing one of the suspects firing his gun at the victim. A second suspect confronted the victim before fleeing.

The crimes were committed in the Woodneath Farms and Hills of Montclair subdivisions.

“The suspects are young white males. Some may be Hispanic,” police said.

Neighbors said car and property thefts have drastically risen over the last few months.

“For it to get ramped up to the point that somebody got shot at, thankfully they didn’t get hit obviously, it’s a whole other level of crime opposed to calling the insurance person and saying my car is gone,” Jesse Leimkuehler said.

Leimkuehler lives not too far away from where shots rang out in the middle of the night.

KCTV5 has reported on response times across Kansas City.

We found there was a longer wait time for police in the South, North and Shoal Creek divisions.

Neighbors say police have been patrolling their area more since these crimes. Homeowners are doing their part too.

“We’ve been more vigilant about going around the neighborhood, looking for cars that shouldn’t be there,” Leimkuehler said. “That kind of stuff.”

