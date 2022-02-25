Ukraine native who lives in Topeka fears for her family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Yana Ross is a Ukraine native, she moved to Topeka sixteen years ago and says never did she think her home country would be under attack.

“They’re not just scared for their possessions, now they are scared for their life,” Ross said.

Ross woke up to a call from her grandma, who lives in Ukraine.

”She said everyone woke up and there was panic everywhere, people are trying to get cash out from ATMs, some banks are closed. Schools are closed and there are people who are running to the stores, to the pharmacies so it’s a mess.”

Ross says she thought the threats Russia was making were just tactics and hoped they would go away.

“It’s unbelievable, and I know it has been going on for a while, but I don’t think anyone expected the war actually happening because it doesn’t seem like we live in an era of war,” she said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, she knew it was real and her family was in fear.

“I have several friends in Kyiv and they said all of their explosions were close to the airport. I also have my aunt and her husband’s family closer to eastern Ukraine, they said there were explosions and one of the tank divisions that belonged to Ukraine was all blown up.”

Her 80-year-old grandma is looking to leave, but travel may not be an option.

“There are no airplanes, of course, to fly out all the airports are under lots of bombing or uncertainty and I think all the roads are becoming un travelable.”

”I do feel helpless because there is not much we can do, I know Ukraine is a smaller country and without allies, we will be in trouble, what the world will do will determine how it all ends,” she said.

