Two people safely evacuate burning home in Manhattan

(WLOX)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were able to safely evacuate a burning home in Manhattan Thursday night.

The Manhattan Fire Department said crews were called to the blaze just after 9 p.m. at 2087 College View Rd.

They said a single-story home had smoke coming from the front and roof of the home when firefighters arrived. Two people inside were able to get out on their own and no injuries were reported.

Manhattan Fire said they had the blaze out within 20 minutes. The fire caused about $50,000 in damage and remains under investigation.

