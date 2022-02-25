State Dept. of Education finds Watson’s words unacceptable but not worth ending his career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson will not be in office for the next 30 days without pay after the board unanimously approved to reject his resignation letter following comments regarding Native Americans.

The Kansas State Department of Education Board said Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson’s remarks were inappropriate, but a chance to ask more questions to individuals affected by his comments. Watson’s letter stems from a video showing him using insensitive remarks regarding Native Americans.

Porter said they believe in restorative justice.

“We believed that a single, this particular incident, was serious and needed to be addressed but we didn’t think it needed to be career ending,” he said.

Board Member Jim McNiece said they searched for facts before making a decision.

“It’s not something that can be done quickly but needs to get done proper and appropriate opportunity to process what’s taken place,” he said.

Board Member Janet Waugh said she’s never heard a complaint about his behavior.

“No, I do not believe he’s done this. I think this was inappropriate and wrong but I do not believe that he will do it again,” she said.

The board unanimously approved KSDE’s Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Fiscal and Administrative Services Dr. Craig Neuenswander to fill-in for the month.

Governor Laura Kelly had called for Watson to resign. Following the board’s decision, she requested a meeting with Watson and porter to discuss how to move forward.

Kelly’s spokesperson said there is an opportunity to build on this moment to ensure all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.

Porter said, “We feel that it’s important to have a positive relationship with the governor. We are all adults and expect to act that way because the people of Kansas are more important than us or them or her getting their feelings hurt.”

There is not a date set yet for the meeting between the governor, commissioner, and chair.

KSDE confirmed with 13 News Watson’s annual salary is $230,000.

Native American legislators say the move shows the board does not respect Indigenous voices. The legislators said Friday’s actions reflect a painful reality for Indigenous families everywhere.

