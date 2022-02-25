Advertisement

Riley Co. warrants to be listed on RCPD social media

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department will begin posting information about people with active warrants on social media starting March 2nd.

The Riley County Police Department is asking for your help to clear up its list of nearly 1,700 active warrants.

“We just want people to get eyes on this warrant list to see if they have one that they can go clear themselves.” Riley County Police Department, Public Information Officer, Aaron Wintermote says.

RCPD hopes to find those eyes…on social media. They plan to post people wanted on violent or repeat offenses or those with a bond more than $5,000.00.

“It’s really because of just the sheer number of warrants that we have right now and a majority of those can be taken care of without the person having to actually be arrested.” Wintermote says.

Active warrants for traffic or parking violations only, will not be posted to social media. But RCPD still wants you to take care of those.

“If you do have a parking ticket or a speeding ticket that hasn’t been paid and there’s a warrant out, you can actually go straight to the court, whether that’s to the municipal court or Riley County District court and a lot of times you can get those cleared up without any other things happening…without the police actually have to get involved.” Wintermote says.

RCPD updates the warrant list on its website on a weekly basis.

“If you did clear your warrant, say on a Monday, and you go look at it on a Tuesday, your name might still be on there, but every Friday that…that list will be refreshed.” Wintermote says.

The list of active warrants can be found at RileyCountyPolice.org/Warrants.

