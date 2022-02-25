Advertisement

Riley Co. Appraiser dies following prolonged illness

Riley Co. Appraiser Greg McHenry died Thur., Feb. 24th following a prolonged illness.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Riley Co. community are mourning the loss of County Appraiser Greg McHenry.

According to a news release, McHenry died Thursday night following a prolonged illness.

McHenry had worked for Riley Co. since 1988, and served as County Appraiser since 2006.

Officials say he also served as Clay Co. Appraiser in a dual role while working for Riley Co.

“Greg was a consummate professional and served with unparalleled integrity. He always had the best interest of our community at heart,” said Rich Vargo, County Clerk. “Greg had a passion for his profession and a dramatic impact on the appraisal industry in the State of Kansas and the nation, serving at the highest levels attainable. He was a good friend and leader, and we will miss him.” 

McHenry is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.

