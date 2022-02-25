Proposed slaughterhouse raises concern among residents in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of concerned citizens in Geary County are voicing their concerns about a slaughterhouse proposed to be built west of Junction City.

The group, ‘Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development with Open Communication’ is concerned that not enough information is being shared with the public about this proposed project.

The proposed slaughterhouse would process close to 1,000 cattle each day.

The site for the slaughterhouse project is three miles southwest of the new Junction City High School and Middle School, just north of I-70.

Concerns about the project include the impact on quality of life, the potential for groundwater contamination, and the decline in property value.

“‘Do all packing plants smell as bad as some of them do?’ No, but we don’t know anything about this one…what are they planning to do?” concerned citizen Mike Blaske says.

“This will not process any local cattle, at all, it will all be from big feed lots in western Kansas, just going through and dumping their waste and garbage and heading east with the beef.” rural Geary County resident Charles Munson says.

An informational meeting about the impact of slaughterhouses on surrounding communities will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 26th at 10:45 am at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

Local officials declined to comment -- and told us they do not plan to attend the meeting.

