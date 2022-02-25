Osage Co. man behind bars following lengthy narcotics investigation

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage Co. man is behind bars after a lengthy drug investigation.

After a long investigation into area narcotics, the Osage Co. Sheriffs’ Office says its Special Response Team and Narcotic Investigators served a search warrant in the 20800 block of S Indian Hills Rd. near Osage City on Thursday morning, Feb. 24.

Deputies said a resident of the home, Michael S. Brumbaugh, 50, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a communication facility, and no drug tax stamp.

Deputies said they also booked Brumbaugh on suspicion of distribution of meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a communication facility, no drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana from an Oct. 20 incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.