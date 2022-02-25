Native leaders question Board of Education’s respect following dismissal of Commissioner’s resignation letter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Kansas State Board of Education’s decision to decline Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s resignation, Native American legislators say the move shows the board does not respect Indigenous voices.

“I disagree with the State Board of Education’s decision today,” said Representative Ponka-We Victors-Cozad (D-103). “It saddens my heart because I had faith in our Board that they would make the right decision. Instead, they perpetuated and justified his negative comments by allowing him to continue to serve in his position. The State Board of Education not only failed me but our Native American students, as well. A slap on the wrist and trying to sweep it under the rug isn’t enough justice for me. Even though it’s 2022, I still feel like Native Americans are not considered a priority or important.”

The letter stems from an incident during a Kansas virtual learning conference in which Watson made controversial comments about Native Americans.

The leaders said the refusal to accept the letter sent a clear message to tribal leaders and the Kansans they represent - Native American voices are listened to, but not respected.

The legislators said Friday’s actions reflect a painful reality for Indigenous families everywhere - their trauma is not realized by society, and even in 2022, remains an inconvenience to those in power.

Rep. Stephanie Byers (D-86) reflected on the significant population of Native Americans in Kansas and the respect they should be shown.

“The State Board of Education should be an ally to the Four Nations in Kansas,” said Byers. “The leaders of the Iowa, the Sac and Fox, the Kickapoo and the Potawatomi should be the ones who lead the discussion. The Board should be asking, ‘How can we help?’ instead of dictating how Native American and Indigenous people should move forward.”

Rep. Christina Haswood (D-10) highlighted the absence of Native voices in the Board’s decision.

“A majority of our Tribal Leaders called for Dr. Watson’s resignation. Seeing the decision by the KS State Board of Education, our Kansas Tribal leadership is disrespected. It shows our Native students that when these types of stereotypical comments are made, they should just get over it and tolerate them.”

Haswood reiterated that ignoring their pain will not heal them or society.

“When we toss accountability to the wayside and allow ignorance, we deny equality to the minority. Native Americans have faced bigotry and hate for centuries. We have not gotten the proper respect we deserve. Until we can properly deal with these racist comments, ignorance will be the antithesis to justice.”

The legislators said the issue is not up for debate - something hurtful was said by a state educational leader. Before the Native students of Kansas can trust the education system again, they said a leadership change will need to happen. They said, “That is the consequence of these words.”

The leaders also said their statement does not mean Dr. Watson will not be forgiven after he has shown due accountability, which will need to happen for justice to be given.

Following Watson’s resignation, the leaders said the Board needs to build into the curriculum comprehensive lessons about Native American history and the Indigenous experience. They said this will start to break down stereotypes and attack the systematic issue at the root level.

The leaders reminded the Board that children are the future.

However, the Board said that while Watson’s comments were unacceptable, they also said it was not a career-ending move.

