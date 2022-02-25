Mom supports son as family, and on the job

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staffing shortages at area hospitals have many health care workers stepping up to fill gaps, working in areas outside their usual jobs.

Thanks to those volunteers, Clay Schneider, an RN at Stormont Vail in Topeka, has some extra hands helping him out in the surgical ICU.

“If it’s a very busy day, and the workload for everyone seems to be a little bit too much, that’s where the nurse extenders come in and pick up that slack for us,” he explained.

The nurse extender currently assigned to him is someone he knows well. Clay usually calls her, “mom.”

“He introduced me to a patient a while ago as ‘Cindy,’ which was weird,” Cindy Schneider said.

Cindy Schneider spent the first 12 years of her career in the hospital as an RN, and has been an advanced nurse practitioner in the Cotton O’Neil Endocrinology Clinic since 2007.

“She’s been away from the bedside for a little while, so it will be nice to see mom back in action,” Clay said.

As increased patients loads and the demands of the COVID pandemic strained an already short staff, Stormont put out the call for staff to return to the hospital. Cindy said her son’s job gave her a front-row seat to the stress hospital nurses were under.

“(Clay) would talk about how this was affecting him personally, and his mental health, and I know lots of people at the hospital that they feel the same way, and here I am working 9 to 5 and thinking, ‘They need help,’” Cindy said.

Clay said the unknowns were a big source of stress in the early days of the pandemic.

“We became so strained on resources, so quickly - COVID came so quickly that we weren’t prepared for it, and there really was no way to prepare it,” Clay said. “We didn’t see it coming with the strength that it did.”

This is Cindy’s second stint volunteering to return to the hospital. A conversation with Clay at the height of the pandemic sealed her decision the first time.

“He said it’s so bad; families are calling all the time, and he said, all I can give them is hope sometimes. I can’t tell that they’re gonna be okay. That was very stressful for him,” Cindy said.

Clay said the public can support all health care workers by taking basic precautions to protect their health.

“The biggest frustration health care workers have right now is the public ignoring warnings, ignoring science, ignoring evidence that there are precautions we can take to not spread this,” Clay said. “With health care workers, it’s all touched us personally, so we can’t forget it. We see sick people every day. It’s a common part of our psyche. Your average Joe doesn’t see horrible sickness all the time and doesn’t understand how it affects people, how it affects families.”

Stormont says staff stepping up for extra shifts outside their usual areas has allowed the hospital to care for sometimes dozens more patients a day, including transfers they might otherwise turn away.

“Sometimes that’s all you need is an extra pair of hands - maybe give medications to this person, while the nurse documented on a different patient,” Cindy said.

“I can’t describe how grateful I am for (the extra staff) because they don’t have to do that,” Clay said. “They’re going above and beyond and sacrificing a bit of their extra time, a bit of their practice to help us out, to help the community out.”

Cindy and Clay joked about how she would adjust to taking orders from her son, but both say they’re looking forward to it. Cindy said the biggest adjustment she’s had is all the technology that’s been developed in the past 15 years. But Clay has helped her through.

“What I see him working with patients (is) he is a really good nurse. I’m really impressed. He’s such a good teacher,” she said.

For his part, Clay says there’s nothing he can do that his mom hasn’t already done.

“Hopefully, with the nurse extenders, the patients in the room won’t know it’s a busy day for us,” he said.

As they ride this next wave through its crest and fall, Cindy and Clay will get through it as colleagues - and family - together.

“Whenever things start to get bad, people do need to come together and help each other to get through it,” Clay said.

“They’re part of our community,” Cindy added.

