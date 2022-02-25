Manhattan house fire blamed on space heater overload
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An overload in the electrical system is being blamed for sparking a Manhattan house fire Thursday night.
Manhattan Fire says investigators say the draw from having too many space heaters plugged-in caused the fire at 2087 College View Rd.
Officials say two people were displaced in the blaze, but nobody was injured.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage -- $10,000 to contents, and $40,000 to the structure.
Manhattan Fire offered a series of safety tips if you rely on space heaters for heat:
- Keep all combustible materials at least 3′ from the heater.
- Only plug space heaters directly into an outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strip.
- Use caution not to exceed the rating of the circuit in the home’s electrical system. If a breaker trips, the circuit is likely overloaded. If you have breakers that keep tripping make sure to get a qualified electrician to inspect the electrical system.
- Always use portable heaters on the floor.
- Turn space heaters off when the space is not occupied.
“City ordinance requires that a furnace must be able to maintain a temperature above 65 degrees,” according to Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “If you live in a rental dwelling and have talked to your landlord and still do not have sufficient heat, please call the Risk Reduction office at (785) 587-4506 and we can assist with getting the situation corrected.”
