Manhattan house fire blamed on space heater overload

Space Heater
Space Heater(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An overload in the electrical system is being blamed for sparking a Manhattan house fire Thursday night.

Manhattan Fire says investigators say the draw from having too many space heaters plugged-in caused the fire at 2087 College View Rd.

Officials say two people were displaced in the blaze, but nobody was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage -- $10,000 to contents, and $40,000 to the structure.

Manhattan Fire offered a series of safety tips if you rely on space heaters for heat:

  • Keep all combustible materials at least 3′ from the heater.
  • Only plug space heaters directly into an outlet.  Never use an extension cord or power strip.
  • Use caution not to exceed the rating of the circuit in the home’s electrical system.  If a breaker trips, the circuit is likely overloaded.  If you have breakers that keep tripping make sure to get a qualified electrician to inspect the electrical system.
  • Always use portable heaters on the floor.
  • Turn space heaters off when the space is not occupied.

“City ordinance requires that a furnace must be able to maintain a temperature above 65 degrees,” according to Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “If you live in a rental dwelling and have talked to your landlord and still do not have sufficient heat, please call the Risk Reduction office at (785) 587-4506 and we can assist with getting the situation corrected.”

