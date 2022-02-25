Manhattan house fire blamed on space heater overload

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An overload in the electrical system is being blamed for sparking a Manhattan house fire Thursday night.

Manhattan Fire says investigators say the draw from having too many space heaters plugged-in caused the fire at 2087 College View Rd.

Officials say two people were displaced in the blaze, but nobody was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage -- $10,000 to contents, and $40,000 to the structure.

Manhattan Fire offered a series of safety tips if you rely on space heaters for heat:

Keep all combustible materials at least 3′ from the heater.

Only plug space heaters directly into an outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strip.

Use caution not to exceed the rating of the circuit in the home’s electrical system. If a breaker trips, the circuit is likely overloaded. If you have breakers that keep tripping make sure to get a qualified electrician to inspect the electrical system.

Always use portable heaters on the floor.

Turn space heaters off when the space is not occupied.

“City ordinance requires that a furnace must be able to maintain a temperature above 65 degrees,” according to Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “If you live in a rental dwelling and have talked to your landlord and still do not have sufficient heat, please call the Risk Reduction office at (785) 587-4506 and we can assist with getting the situation corrected.”

