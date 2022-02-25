Man who fled from Nov. crash in SE Topeka arrested again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is being held without bond following his arrest for several battery counts.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jason Duane Bulger was arrested by their Fugitive Warrants Unit Thursday morning at a home in the 2600 block of SW Eveningside Drive.

Bulger was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of Aggravated Battery, a single count of Domestic Battery, Violation of a Protection Order, and Reckless Driving.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Bulger fled the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident November 2, 2021 near 27th and SE California.

Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th and California. (Eric Ives/WIBW)

Previous reports say Bulger was the driver of a vehicle that T-boned another during a violent domestic dispute. Officials say Bulger was fighting inside the vehicle with an unidentified woman at the time of the accident.

He fled the scene on foot and was arrested for the incident two days later.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.