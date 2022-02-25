Mahomes celebrates bachelor party with Chiefs in Las Vegas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ringing wedding bells are in the near future for QB Patrick Mahomes as he celebrates his bachelor party with fellow Chiefs.

Carversteak, a new restaurant in Las Vegas Instagrammed photos of the bachelor bash for Mahomes, along with fellow Kansas City Chiefs teammates, on Thursday evening.

Mahomes dined with a group of 15 including TE Travis Kelce, RB Jerick McKinnon, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. He was even surprised with his own American Wagyu tomahawk rib chop with his name and the Chiefs emblem seared on the bone.

Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes had his bachelor party in Vegas last night. With @ResortsWorldLV hosting him and his group and features him and is wife to be on their massive media mesh screen.



Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Mick Akers tweeted pictures of the celebration. At one point the Resorts World Las Vegas lit up its 100,000 square-foot LED building display with a photo of the happy couple to congratulate them.

