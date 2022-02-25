KU Professors from Ukraine worry as family still live in the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Professors in the Slavic and Eurasian Language and Literature Department Oleksandra Wallo and Vitaly Chernetsky try to talk with their families almost daily to get updates on their well-being.

Wallo’s family in Western Ukraine told her they’re safe right now, but were shocked Thursday morning at the reality of a Russian invasion.

“Lviv right now is not under fire although there were some sirens this morning so they’re just determined to stay. Fight if necessary,” she said.

Most of Chernetsky’s family lives in Odessa. His cousin’s husband is in the Ukrainian military and his father lives alone. Some cousins live in an enclave that has them surrounded by Russian forces.

“They packed emergency bags, they live close to a subway station that has dug a fairly deep tunnel as many of the old soviet stations were and I think that it is likely many other people enclave will go into the subway to spend the night because they’re concerned about potential bombardment,” he said.

They both say the invasion was a gradual process.

Chernestky sites conflict over Ukraine’s desire for independence date back to the 18th century. He said it was heightened in 2014.

“2014, the first Russian invasion, was a wake-up call and that really sobered and solidified and consolidated Ukraine society. What I will say is it was the opposite of what the Russian leadership wanted to accomplish. They wanted to demoralize and defragment Ukraine and the opposite happened,” he said. “They wanted to demoralize and defragment Ukraine and the opposite happened. People became more united and motivated across different backgrounds, across the political spectrum, across religious beliefs. It has become a much more unified country with a stronger sense of self.”

Wallo said the recent weeks created worry and uncertainty of what would happen. But it also grew their connection.

“The people would say if it does happen then we’re going to fight. This is our land,” she said. “We’re going to stay and we’re going to protect ourselves and defend our homes and our families.”

They’re taking this as a chance to share their people’s voices.

“In Ukraine as in Kansas, wheat and sunflowers are the symbols of our land. In fact, the famous Kansas wheat was brought by Mennonites to Kansas from southern Ukraine. There is a profound, deep, historical connection between our area and Ukraine,” said Chernetsky.

The two say Kansans can help by reaching out to community members with ties to Ukraine. You can ask organizations like the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City and the KU Ukrainian Studies program. There is a demonstration to show support for Ukraine Saturday, at the plaza in Kansas City.

”I’ve received a lot of emails, voice mails, and think of that kind from co-workers from old acquaintances and even from strangers, folks who just thought of Ukraine I guess just looked up on the internet my name or perhaps one of the news stories that I’ve been on and wrote to reach out to see what they can do to help. Even offer to buy a bunch of Ukrainian flags and fly them around the neighborhood,” said Chernetsky. “That too is a nice gesture of support.”

Wallo said, “Ukraine right now is on the outer edge, if you want to call it that, of western democratic resistance and if Ukraine does not succeed here -- the war will come to the rest of the world. So it’s crucial for the rest of the world now to get behind Ukraine and help in any way.”

