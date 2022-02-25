Advertisement

International Academy students act out slavery and freedom in Black History Month performance

International Academy students singing
International Academy students singing(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka private school celebrated Black History Month Thursday night with songs, dances, and sign language performances.

Every year, students from Kindergarten through 12th grade at International Academy put together their “Annual Black History Program” embracing Black History Month. This year’s performances re-enacted slavery and freedom.

Their presentations are educational and inspiring to those in the crowd.

Kindergarten/1st-Grade Teacher Joyce Parker had her students learn sign language for their part. She said it’s important to teach them all the history of the United States.

“They’ve learned a lot. They’ve been watching videos and documentaries on Harriet Tubman and slavery and so forth,” she said. “I think it’s just good for them to understand how our country developed and the diversity of our country.”

International Academy is located at 1162 Southwest Lincoln Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’
James Robert Cunningham, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a hit-and-run on...
Deputies arrest Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
Crews responded to a report of a man suffering from cold exposure around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in...
Man suffering from cold exposure in Topeka park taken early Wednesday to local hospital

Latest News

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran stops by for his monthly visit.
Acting Manager Cochran talks about job searches, construction projects
RCPD to start posting warrant information on social media
Ukrainian Americans react to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine native who lives in Topeka fears for her family
One Topeka woman fears for her family in Ukraine
One Topeka woman fears for her family in Ukraine