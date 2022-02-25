International Academy students act out slavery and freedom in Black History Month performance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka private school celebrated Black History Month Thursday night with songs, dances, and sign language performances.

Every year, students from Kindergarten through 12th grade at International Academy put together their “Annual Black History Program” embracing Black History Month. This year’s performances re-enacted slavery and freedom.

Their presentations are educational and inspiring to those in the crowd.

Kindergarten/1st-Grade Teacher Joyce Parker had her students learn sign language for their part. She said it’s important to teach them all the history of the United States.

“They’ve learned a lot. They’ve been watching videos and documentaries on Harriet Tubman and slavery and so forth,” she said. “I think it’s just good for them to understand how our country developed and the diversity of our country.”

International Academy is located at 1162 Southwest Lincoln Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.