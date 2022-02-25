GTP partners with local organizations to give small business’s insurance plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership has partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and the Chamber of Commerce to give small businesses more access to insurance.

GTP announced Friday that the organizations created a new association plan, called Chamber Blue of Kansas, and according to GTP, it would give business owners health insurance savings.

“This is a big deal, and a new concept for the GTP and our members,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “We are excited to see Chamber Blue of Kansas come online, as it could mean better health coverage at lower costs for many of the local businesses that make our community great. For this plan to be as impactful as possible, we need lots of employers to get on board.”

According to GTP, the Chamber Blue of Kansas plan is available to employers who are in Shawnee Co., have 2 or more employees, and are current, dues-paying members of the Greater Topeka Partnership. GTP further says that if a larger group of people and businesses enroll in the plan, it could mean potentially lower costs and more plan options.

“Chamber Blue of Kansas could be a game-changer for Shawnee County businesses,” said Curtis Sneden, president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. “Chambers across Kansas have been working hard to stand up this plan because we recognize health coverage is a vital part of employee compensation. The easier it is for employers to provide affordable health insurance, the easier it will be for them to attract new employees and the happier those employees will be.”

GTP said that more than 24 chambers of commerce in Kansas partnered with BCBSKS to make the plan possible.

“Providing access to affordable health insurance continues to be a challenge for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Keith Richards, owner of Meridian Roofing Solutions. “As a business owner, I see the value in being able to coordinate with hundreds of other businesses in Shawnee County to negotiate rates and share the Chamber Blue plan that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has developed. This has the potential to be a powerful benefit for our employees and could provide us with an important tool for recruiting and retaining talent. I encourage all businesses to review this opportunity to ensure the best rates possible.”

