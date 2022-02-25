Friday forecast: Near freezing this afternoon, warming this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several days in the 20s for highs we’re finally going to get into the low 30s for many spots this afternoon. Of course we do have to deal with the frigid temperatures this morning and tomorrow morning but once we get to Saturday afternoon, we’re going to have warmer weather building back into the area including our overnight lows.

While a couple disturbances will pass through the area the next couple days, moisture is limited so dry conditions are expected however clouds may move in from time to time. There is uncertainty on how much clouds will be in the area today, tomorrow and Monday but shouldn’t have a major impact on temperatures.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny this morning with high clouds moving in this afternoon from the south. Highs in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the single digits and low teens. The more clouds there are, the ‘warmer’ it will be. Winds will be light to calm so wind chills won’t be a major factor.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s although some spots reaching 60° can’t be ruled out especially out toward central KS. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

The warmer weather continues to build in next week with highs mainly in the 60s although some 70s are possible as well. Monday and Friday will have the strongest winds with gusts around 20 mph and closer to 30 mph respectively. The middle part of the week, the winds should remain less than 15 mph. This will be key because relative humidity values will be fairly low for most of the week (that includes this weekend) so any strong winds will increase the fire danger threat.

The next possible chance of precipitation won’t be until next Friday night according to one model while the other one holds the precipitation off until Saturday night into Sunday.

Taking Action:

Bundle up this morning, wind chills could be as cold as -10.

We just have to deal with one more cold night (single digits and low teens tonight) before warmer weather builds back into the area.

The fire danger threat is a concern even this weekend but especially for next week especially on the days with the stronger winds. Make sure to check back daily on what concerns exist and as always if you have questions check your local Fire Department if there are any burn bans that might exist for your area.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.