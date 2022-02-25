Former Wichita State basketball player Toure’ Murry escapes Ukraine, bound for US

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State basketball player Toure’ Murry, who was playing professionally in Ukraine, said Friday that he has escaped the country in wake of Russia’s invasion. Murry told Eyewitness News Friday morning that he made it to the neighboring country of Romania. He later posted on Instagram that he was on his way back to the United States.

By Friday afternoon, Murry said he had landed in Amsterdam and was scheduled for a flight to the U.S. on Saturday morning.

“(It) was scary (as) hell not knowing what to do in that situation,” Murry wrote on Instagram. “To all who is concerned about me, I’m okay. I’m safe and headed back to the (S)tates.”

KWCH had been in contact with Murry and his family over the past two days. On Thursday, Murry told Eyewitness News that he was “fighting for (his) life” in trying to get out of Ukraine. A person who identified herself as Murry’s sister-in-law said that she believed Murry was safe as of Thursday afternoon.

Senator Roger Marshall was made aware of Murry’s situation and contacted him on Thursday in efforts to assist Murry’s journey home.

Murry was playing for BC Ternopil in the Ukrainian Basketball Superleague. The league’s website shows that Murry played in a game on Feb. 13 but did not play in the following game three days later.

Murry played at WSU from 2008-12 and was the first star of the Gregg Marshall coaching era. Murry, a native of Houston, made it to the NBA as an undrafted player and played a combined 56 games for the Knicks, Wizards and Jazz between 2013-15.

