Former Jayhawk, native Ukrainian Mykhailiuk condemns Russian invasion, hopes to get parents out of country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawk basketball player Svi Mykhailiuk condemned the Russian invasion of his home country Ukraine and is working to get his parents out of the country.

Former University of Kansas Basketball player and native Ukrainian Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk joined in a statement with fellow NBA player Alex Len to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is unity! We are with you!

Svi tweeted a photo of the statement with the caption “No War!”

Len plays for the Sacramento Kings and Mykhailiuk is listed on the Toronto Raptors roster.

The Lawrence-Journal World’s Matt Tait said he spoke with Jayhawk Coach Bill Self who confirmed he spoke to Mykhailiuk on Friday morning, Feb. 25. Svi told Self that his parents, who live in Ukraine, were safe and he was hoping to get them out of the country soon.

For those who have asked, #KUbball coach Bill Self said he spoke with Svi Mykhailiuk this morning and Svi told him his parents (in Ukraine) were safe and he was hoping to get them out of there soon... — Matt Tait (@mctait) February 24, 2022

The NBA said Mykhailiuk was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine, and played for the national team during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. He was drafted 47th overall by the LA Lakers in the 2018 draft and has also played in Detroit and Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.