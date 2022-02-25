Advertisement

Former Jayhawk, native Ukrainian Mykhailiuk condemns Russian invasion, hopes to get parents out of country

FILE - CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 14: Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) points to a...
FILE - CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 14: Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) points to a teammate during the State Farm Champions Classic basketball game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats on November 14, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawk basketball player Svi Mykhailiuk condemned the Russian invasion of his home country Ukraine and is working to get his parents out of the country.

Former University of Kansas Basketball player and native Ukrainian Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk joined in a statement with fellow NBA player Alex Len to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is unity! We are with you!

Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Svi tweeted a photo of the statement with the caption “No War!”

Len plays for the Sacramento Kings and Mykhailiuk is listed on the Toronto Raptors roster.

The Lawrence-Journal World’s Matt Tait said he spoke with Jayhawk Coach Bill Self who confirmed he spoke to Mykhailiuk on Friday morning, Feb. 25. Svi told Self that his parents, who live in Ukraine, were safe and he was hoping to get them out of the country soon.

The NBA said Mykhailiuk was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine, and played for the national team during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. He was drafted 47th overall by the LA Lakers in the 2018 draft and has also played in Detroit and Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Dr. Randy Watson
Video of Education Commissioner’s controversial comments released
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
Bandi L. Seagrove, 29, of Topeka (left), and Tanner S. Rathbun, 28, of Topeka (right) were...
Two Topekans arrested after deputies find meth during I-70 traffic stop
Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’

Latest News

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a...
Chiefs hire former Bears head coach Matt Nagy
Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Former Wichita State basketball player Toure’ Murry escapes Ukraine, bound for US
Shawnee Heights senior Maranda Bell celebrates after winning a state championship in the 191-lb...
Seven Northeast Kansas girls wrestlers win state titles
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football...
Reports: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning in 2022