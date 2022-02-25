Advertisement

Fire crews battle mobile home fire in North Topeka

Fire crews work to knock down flames at a mobile home fire at 106 NW Highway 24 Friday morning.
Fire crews work to knock down flames at a mobile home fire at 106 NW Highway 24 Friday morning.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials are investigating the cause of a mid-morning blaze that broke out in North Topeka Friday.

Crews were called to a mobile home at 106 NW Highway 24 just after 10 a.m.

When they arrived the structure was heavily involved.

TFD’s Alan Stahl says part of the home collapsed while firefighters were trying to put out the blaze.

Initial reports are that nobody was injured. Stahl says it is unclear if anyone was inside the home.

Stahl also said the smoke from this fire could be seen as far away as Central Topeka.

Topeka fire officials say smoke from a mobile home fire at 106 NW US-24 could be seen from...
Topeka fire officials say smoke from a mobile home fire at 106 NW US-24 could be seen from Central Topeka.

This is a developing story.

Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Friday, February 25, 2022

