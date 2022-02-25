Final defendant in 2020 homicide sentenced to life in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final defendant in the 2020 murder of D’Angelo Payne has been sentenced to life in prison with 50 years served before parole eligibility.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Feb. 25, the District Court sentenced James Boatwright for the 2020 homicide of D’Angelo Payne.

Just before midnight on April 4, 2020, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the area of 5th and Western with reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2001 Ford Taurus that had left the road and crashed into the front yard of 512 SW Western.

Payne was identified as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

Kagay said officers found Payne had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The resulting investigation led to the arrest of three co-defendants - James Boatwright, Davontra Alston, and Diquan Clayton.

In January 2021, Kagay said the Court held a 3-day preliminary hearing for the three, which found probable cause and set them for their own separate trials.

Kagay said Boatwright’s trial was held in November 2021 in which a jury found him guilty of Premeditated Murder in the First Degree, alternatively, Murder in the First Degree Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony, Conspiracy to Commit Premeditated Murder in the First Degree, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

On Friday, Boatwright was brought before the court for sentencing. He received a life sentence with a minimum of 50 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The two other co-defendants have already been sentenced to prison.

Alston was sentenced to 618 months, 51-and-a-half years, for Premeditated First Degree Murder, Murder in the First Degree Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony, Conspiracy to Commit Premeditated First Degree Murder, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Clayton plead guilty to First Degree Murder Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The Topeka Police Department investigated the case.

